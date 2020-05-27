UK govt in talks with companies about additional customs declarations: Gove

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove gestures as he holds the Daily Covid-19 Digital News Conference with NHS Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis (not pictured) to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 3, 2020. Pippa Fowles /10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is in talks with businesses on the additional customs declarations needed after the country leaves the European Union’s customs union, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

“We are conducting work with (business) to determine exactly how many additional customs declarations may be required and what additional staff may be required in order to process them,” Gove told a parliamentary committee.

“There will be unfettered access for goods from Northern Ireland into Great Britain. There will be some new checks of course on products of animal origin.”