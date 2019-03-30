UK minister sees Conservative support for Brexit customs union plan: ITV reporter

An anti-Brexit protester stands outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government minister plans to back a plan for a customs union with the European Union when parliament votes on Monday on alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, ITV political correspondent Paul Brand said.

“Have spoken to a minister this evening who remained loyal to govt and voted against customs union last week, but who will switch to back one this week. ‘There will be massive support from the Conservative benches for a customs union on Monday’, he predicts,” Brand said on Twitter.

May has said she opposes a customs union with the EU after Brexit but her plan for leaving the EU has been rejected three times by parliament. Britain’s opposition Labour Party supports the idea of a customs union.