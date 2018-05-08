FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Work on customs plans as a priority, Britain's May tells officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to keep working on proposals for future customs arrangements with the European Union after Brexit as a priority, after deep divisions over her plans have broken into the open.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Her spokesman told reporters May still had “full confidence” in her foreign minister, Boris Johnson, after he described what is seen as her preferred plan for a customs partnership as “crazy”.

The spokesman said that all her ministers had previously signed up to the two proposals sent to the EU. The bloc has dismissed both.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

