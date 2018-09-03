Japan's Daiwa granted securities license in Germany as Brexit looms

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group Inc said on Monday its new Frankfurt subsidiary had been granted a securities trading license by German regulators, as it prepares for the impact of Britain’s exit from the European Union next year.

“The receipt of the license is a major milestone in ensuring that the Daiwa Group will be in a position to continue to provide its full range of products and services” after Britain leaves the EU, the company said in a statement.