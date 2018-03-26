FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are looking at whether interim taxation is needed to ensure digital firms are paying the right amount of tax, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We believe that the best result is an international result, but it is right to look, as the European Union, whether there are any interim steps that need to be taken to ensure that we are properly taxing these companies,” May told parliament.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

