British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are looking at whether interim taxation is needed to ensure digital firms are paying the right amount of tax, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We believe that the best result is an international result, but it is right to look, as the European Union, whether there are any interim steps that need to be taken to ensure that we are properly taxing these companies,” May told parliament.