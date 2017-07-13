FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Parliament has yet to set date to debate Britain's EU repeal bill
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 12:00 PM / a month ago

Parliament has yet to set date to debate Britain's EU repeal bill

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's parliament has yet to set a date to debate the government's legislation to sever ties with the European Union, but the discussion will not be until after the summer recess, the House of Commons said on Thursday.

Earlier, the government published legislation to sever political, financial and legal ties with the European Union, an important step towards Brexit but one which the opposition said it would challenge.

The government has announced its planned parliamentary business for next week, the final week before its summer break, and debate of the bill was not included. The lower House of Commons returns for its next session in early September.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.