FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister leave Downing Street to head for the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will agree to an amendment put forward by opposition parties to hold an election on Dec. 11, the BBC reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources from Johnson’s office.

Johnson said on Monday that he would try to force a bill through parliament on Tuesday that called for a Dec. 12 election but opponents had wanted an earlier date.