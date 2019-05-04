World News
May 4, 2019 / 12:21 PM / in 3 hours

UK politicians can reach Brexit deal in next few days: Scottish Conservative leader

1 Min Read

Ruth Davidson, leader of Scottish Conservatives, arrives at a party's conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - A Brexit deal could be reached by negotiators from Britain’s Conservative and Labour parties within a few days, the leader of Scotland’s Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, said.

“We are getting closer and closer. There is not that much between the two main parties as I understand it within the room,” she told reporters at a party conference in Aberdeen.

“There is a deal that could be done in the next few days in quite short order, and I really hope we can get to that point.”

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, writing by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below