UK's ex-Brexit minister Davis says not calling for other resignations

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former Brexit minister David Davis, who resigned on Sunday over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the European Union, said he was not calling on other ministers to quit and May could survive his resignation.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives for a Brexit subcommittee meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Asked by BBC radio in an interview on Monday whether he wanted or expected other ministers to follow his lead, Davis said he did not.

“The simple truth is people can only make these decisions of conscience, decisions of principle by themselves, in their own minds,” he said. “You can’t make the decision for somebody else and you can’t offload it on somebody else.”

Earlier on Monday, a government source said Steve Baker, a junior minister in the British government’s Brexit department, had also resigned.