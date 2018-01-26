Brexit minister says no difference with PM and finance minister over EU exit

TEESPORT, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister said there was no difference between himself, finance minister Philip Hammond and Prime Minister Theresa May over their aims on Brexit.

“There is no difference between the chancellor and myself and indeed the Prime Minister in terms of that we both want a Brexit which serves the British economy and serves the British people,” David Davis said during a speech in Teesport, northern England.

On Thursday, a source in May’s office rebuked Hammond after he said at a business event in Davos that the changes Britain would undergo could be described as “very modest”.