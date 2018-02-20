FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Britain does not want to undermine the EU after Brexit: Davis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Britain does not want to undermine the European Union after it leaves the bloc, instead it wants to become a respectful partner in driving new standards for a changing economy, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

In a speech in Vienna, which Davis called one of the truly global cities, the minister tried to ease concerns in the EU that Britain will use Brexit as a way to deregulate its economy and lower standards to attract new investment.

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Andrew MacAskill in London, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

