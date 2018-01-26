UK and Europe must follow same rules during Brexit implementation: Davis

TEESPORT, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said Britain and Europe must follow the same rules during the implementation period to smooth the country’s path out of the European Union.

In a speech in northeast England, he also said he would discuss with the EU how regulators could provide clarity to companies during this period.

“We must discuss how regulators and agencies can best provide continuity and clarity during this period in a way that benefits everyone,” he said.

“We should approach the implementation period as the bridge to this new relationship. That means each side committing to not taking any action that undermines the other.”