EU's Verhofstadt: Brexit talks must move on after UK minister quits

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s chief Brexit coordinator on Monday said the British government must unite on a way forward in talks for its exit from the European Union after its Brexit Secretary David Davis quit.

FILE PHOTO - ALDE President and Former Belgium Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt takes part in the kick-off campaign of La Republique En Marche Benelux, in Brussels, Belgium, April 7, 2018. Picture taken April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“I enjoyed the cooperation with David Davis,” Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Parliament Brexit team, said on Twitter. “I hope the UK unites around a position to conclude a broad Association Agreement with the EU. It is in the interest of both that we move the negotiations forward.”

Davis said on Monday he had resigned to stop Prime Minister Theresa May from handing too much power to the EU, increasing the pressure on a British leader struggling to overcome Brexit divisions.