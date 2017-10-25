FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK parliament vote on Brexit deal may come after Britain leaves: minister
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 25, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 17 minutes

UK parliament vote on Brexit deal may come after Britain leaves: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament may not vote on the final terms of the country’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union until after the country has formally left the bloc in March 2019, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

“It could be, yeah. It depends when it concludes ... it can’t come before we have the deal,” Davis told a parliamentary committee in response to a question from a lawmaker on whether if a deal was struck at the last minute before the exit took place, the parliamentary vote may not occur until after exit.

He repeated the government’s promise that the British parliament would get to vote before the European parliament.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.