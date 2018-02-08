FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 5:24 PM / in 14 hours

Britain scolds EU over plan to restrict single market access to UK during transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Secretary David Davis criticized the European Union’s decision to publish a document that shows it has the power to restrict British access to the single market during a transition period after it leaves the bloc.

“I do not think it was in good faith to publish a document with frankly discourteous language and actually implying that they could arbitrarily terminate, in effect, the implementation period,” Davis told Sky News.

“That’s not what the aim of this exercise is, it’s not in good faith, we think it was unwise to publish that.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

