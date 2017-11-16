Britain wants trade deal with EU 'much closer than Canada': Davis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain wants its future relationship with the European Union to be based on a free trade agreement more comprehensive than any other the bloc has signed with a third-country partner, Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Thursday.

David Davis, Britain's Secretary of State for Leaving the EU, arrives in Downing Street, London, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“We will be a third country partner like no other: much closer than Canada, much bigger than Norway and uniquely integrated in everything from energy networks to services,” Davis told a business conference in Berlin.

He added: “The key pillar of this will be a deep and comprehensive free trade agreement the scope of which should be beyond any that the European Union has agreed before.”