Britain wants trade deal with EU 'much closer than Canada': Davis
November 16, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in 2 hours

Britain wants trade deal with EU 'much closer than Canada': Davis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain wants its future relationship with the European Union to be based on a free trade agreement more comprehensive than any other the bloc has signed with a third-country partner, Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Thursday.

David Davis, Britain's Secretary of State for Leaving the EU, arrives in Downing Street, London, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“We will be a third country partner like no other: much closer than Canada, much bigger than Norway and uniquely integrated in everything from energy networks to services,” Davis told a business conference in Berlin.

He added: “The key pillar of this will be a deep and comprehensive free trade agreement the scope of which should be beyond any that the European Union has agreed before.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr

