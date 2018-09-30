FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 30, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former Brexit minister Davis says exit deal 80 - 90 percent likely

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain’s former Brexit minister David Davis said he thought it was 80 - 90 percent likely that the government will strike an exit deal with the European Union, but warned that he expected talks to go down to the wire.

Pro-Brexit supporter and ex-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis arrives at a 'Leave Means Leave' rally at the University of Bolton, in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“I think that there will be a deal. I think it’s 80 - 90 percent likely there will be a deal,” Davis told Sky News. He said May’s current plan did not satisfy voters expectations of Brexit, and that the final deal would look more like a free-trade arrangement.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.