Former Brexit minister Davis says exit deal 80 - 90 percent likely

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain’s former Brexit minister David Davis said he thought it was 80 - 90 percent likely that the government will strike an exit deal with the European Union, but warned that he expected talks to go down to the wire.

Pro-Brexit supporter and ex-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis arrives at a 'Leave Means Leave' rally at the University of Bolton, in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“I think that there will be a deal. I think it’s 80 - 90 percent likely there will be a deal,” Davis told Sky News. He said May’s current plan did not satisfy voters expectations of Brexit, and that the final deal would look more like a free-trade arrangement.