Former minister Davis: UK will reset Brexit plans after Salzburg

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said he expected Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to change course on Brexit after an informal meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg next week.

Britain's former Brexit Secretary David Davis talking on the Marr Show on BBC television in London, Britain, September 2, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Davis said the current Brexit proposals from May would only be acceptable to the EU with European Court of Justice oversight which British negotiators would be unable to agree to.

“So my view is they’ll end up in a different place, a reset, after Salzburg,” Davis told reporters. “My view is the best option is Free Trade Plus.”