May's Brexit deal won't get through parliament: former Brexit sec

FILE PHOTO: Pro-Brexit supporter and ex-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis addresses a 'Leave Means Leave' rally at the University of Bolton, in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft European Union divorce deal will not get the approval of the UK parliament, former Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Friday.

“What’s more likely to happen than a confidence vote (in May) is this deal will be rejected by the House of Commons... There’s no way I can see it getting through,” Davis told CNBC.

“Therefore she’ll have to come up with another alternative.”

Davis resigned as Brexit secretary in July in protest at May’s plans for a long-term relationship with the bloc.