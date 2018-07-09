FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 10:55 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

UK Brexit minister Davis resigns over PM May's EU exit plan: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday he had resigned from government because he felt Prime Minister Theresa May’s policies were undermining exit negotiations with Brussels and that parliament would not truly regain powers after leaving.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis walks down Downing Street in London, Britain, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The general direction of policy will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one,” Davis said in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May. The letter was published by May’s office.

“In my view the inevitable consequence of the proposed policies will be to make the supposed control by Parliament illusory rather than real.”

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

