October 9, 2018 / 1:51 PM / in 2 hours

UK Conservatives face 'dire consequences' with Brexit strategy: former minister

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday that the ruling Conservative Party will face dire consequences at the next election if it sticks with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans, the Sun newspaper reported.

FILE PHOTO: Pro-Brexit supporter and ex-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis addresses a 'Leave Means Leave' rally at the University of Bolton, in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Davis, who resigned over May’s plans, wrote to colleagues calling for the government to reset its negotiating strategy immediately.

“If we stay on our current trajectory, we will go into the next election with the government having delivered none of the benefits of Brexit,” Davis said. “This will not be a technicality, it will be very obvious to the electorate. The electorate consequences could be dire.” The next general election in Britain is due in 2022.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

