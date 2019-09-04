Factbox: In the eye of the Brexit maelstrom - what happens on Wednesday?

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (bottom) speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s defeat in parliament on Tuesday leaves Brexit up in the air.

Following is the outline of major Brexit events on Wednesday. All times are London.

1000: Scotland’s highest civil court due to rule on legality of Johnson’s planned suspension of parliament. The case could be combined with other such cases and go to the Supreme Court.

1200: Johnson versus Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

1300: Finance minister Sajid Javid will announce increases in public spending, preparing the ground for a possible snap election call by Johnson who is seeking a way to break resistance to his Brexit plans.

1500: Opposition parties and Conservative Party rebels grab control of House of Commons business. Debate of Labour lawmaker Hillary Benn’s bill to block a no-deal Brexit. There will be votes on the bill before 1900.

1900: Johnson seeks a general election (up to 90 minutes).

2030: Possible vote on an election.