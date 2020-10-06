UK to EU: We need to know by October 15 if trade deal is possible

British Union Jack and EU flags are pictured before the meeting with Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 20, 2019. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain needs to know by Oct. 15 if there is going to be a deal with the European Union because businesses need to prepare, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We do need to be in a position where we’re able to provide certainty to businesses as to what the terms of our future trading relationship with EU are going to be, and we do believe that we need to be able to give clarity on whether or not there’s going to be a deal by the 15th of October,” the spokesman said.