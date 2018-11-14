EU's Barnier says draft agreement a 'decisive' step for Brexit

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier delivers a statement after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday a draft agreement on the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc was a key step towards concluding Brexit talks.

“This agreement is decisive, a crucial step in concluding these negotiations,” Barnier told journalists after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet endorsed the draft reached by both sides’ negotiators.

But Barnier said the road to ensure a smooth exit was still long and potentially difficult.