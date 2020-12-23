EU-UK trade deal still not certain - EU sources

FILE PHOTO: EU flag are placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sealing a new EU-UK trade pact is still not certain, an EU diplomat and an official said on Wednesday after comments from other sources in the bloc suggested an agreement could be imminent.

“It could still go either way,” the official said of chances for an agreement.

The diplomat said that while reaching an agreement was possible on Wednesday or Thursday, it could also come after Christmas.