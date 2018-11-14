EU parliament welcomes progress on Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Wednesday welcomed progress on agreeing a Brexit deal after Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet approved a draft agreement reached by negotiators.

“It is encouraging to see that we are moving toward a fair deal that should ensure an orderly withdrawal, including a backstop guaranteeing that there will be no hardening of the Northern Irish/Irish border,” the EU legislature’s Brexit steering group said in a statement.

“This deal is a milestone toward a credible and sustainable future relationship between the EU and the UK.”

The EU parliament must approve the agreement for it to take effect.

