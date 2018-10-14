FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Negotiators reach Brexit divorce deal: Politico cites EU diplomats

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit negotiators have reached a deal on a withdrawal agreement, the Politico news website reported on Sunday, citing three EU diplomats.

Three senior EU diplomats have told Reuters on condition of anonymity that a deal on Britain’s divorce terms had been reached, but others with knowledge of the negotiations said it was not the case.

Senior EU negotiators declined to comment when asked by Reuters on whether a deal has been reached.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Alastair Macdonald and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

