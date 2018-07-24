FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Full Brexit deal with EU by March will be a challenge: UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that it will be “challenge” to reach a full agreement with the European Union on what their future trading relationship will look like by March next year.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly cabinet meeting, in Westminster London, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain is aiming to secure a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union and wants it to be signed shortly after it leaves the bloc in March 2019, although there is scepticism about how much can be agreed by then.

“I think that would be a challenge, but one that I am up for,” Raab told a parliament committee.

Reporting By William James. Writing by Andrew MacAskill

