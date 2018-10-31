FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 31, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

UK Brexit ministry says no set date for EU negotiations to end

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit ministry said on Wednesday that there was no set date for Brexit talks to end and Nov. 21 was simply the date lawmakers proposed Brexit secretary Dominic Raab should appear before a Brexit committee.

“There is no set date for the (EU) negotiations to conclude,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement after Raab’s letter to the Chair of parliament’s Committee on Exiting the European Union was published. “The 21st November was the date offered by the Chair of the Select Committee for the Secretary of State to give evidence.”

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.