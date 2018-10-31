Brexit deal could be done by Nov. 21, UK's Raab says

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit deal is now firmly in sight and a deal should be in finalised by November 21, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said in a letter to a lawmaker.

The United Kingdom and European Union have resolved most issues though the issue of Northern Ireland remains, Raab said in a letter dated Oct. 24 to the chairman of parliament’s Brexit committee.

“I would be happy to give evidence to the Committee when a deal is finalised, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable,” Raab said, in response to a request to appear in front of lawmakers.

“The end is now firmly in sight and, while obstacles remain, it cannot be beyond us to navigate them. We have resolved most of the issues.”

Raab said that four steps remained: a temporary joint UK-EU customs territory; an option to extend the implementation period; that any extension was not indefinite; and continued access for Northern Irish businesses to the rest of the United Kingdom.