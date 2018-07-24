FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Brexit minister tells EU: it is time to speed up talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday it was now up to the European Union to respond after the government published a long-awaited white paper policy document if the bloc wanted to a reach a deal on Britain’s departure by October.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, talks to the media ahead of a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier (not pictured), in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“This is, as we have engaged in that dialogue toward the end date of October, a real offer to get us across the line,” Raab told a parliamentary committee.

“We need to see the same kind of energy and substantive engagement in the weeks ahead and if we get that ... energy, that flexibility and pragmatism we will get a deal,” he added.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

