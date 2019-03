FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior pro-Brexit members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party believe she has “some kind of” Brexit deal to put to parliament on Tuesday, the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, said.

Lawmakers from the eurosceptic wing of the party had gone to see the government’s chief whip in parliament, Kuenssberg said on Twitter.