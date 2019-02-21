UK government source: It does not feel like we will have a Brexit deal by next week

LONDON (Reuters) - It does not feel like Britain will have secured the changes it needs to its exit deal with Brussels by next week, a British government source said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May will hold bilateral meetings with European Union leaders at an EU-League of Arab States summit in Egypt at the weekend, but the source said she was not expected to return from that with a “piece of paper” on a revised deal.

If May does not bring a revised deal back to parliament for a vote by Feb. 27, lawmakers will be given the opportunity to debate and vote on the next steps, and some have said they will seek to wrestle control of the process from the government.