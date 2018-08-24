FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UK minister says November Brexit deal would be manageable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would be able to handle a delay in securing a Brexit deal with the European Union if the talks extended into November and missed their informal October deadline, cabinet office minister David Lidington said on Friday.

“If it slips beyond October into November, I think that is manageable,” Lidington told the BBC on Friday, when asked about comments by the EU’s chief negotiator suggesting a deal may not be agreed by October.

Reporting by William James, editing by David Milliken

