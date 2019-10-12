UK remains a long way from Brexit deal: BBC citing PM's office

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit protesters hold British and European Union flags outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain remains a long way from getting a final Brexit deal and the next few days will be critical if it is to agree departure terms with the European Union, the BBC cited a source at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office as saying.

Negotiators for Britain and the EU have entered intense talks over the weekend to see if they can break the Brexit impasse after Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar held talks this week and agreed they could see a pathway to a possible deal.

A spokesman at Johnson’s office declined to comment.