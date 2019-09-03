UK parliament speaker approves emergency Brexit debate

FILE PHOTO: John Bercow, Speaker of Britain's House of Commons, addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session, April 3, 2019. Parliament TV/via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons, John Bercow, approved an emergency debate in parliament on Brexit put forward by a group of lawmakers who are seeking to block leaving the EU without a deal.

The debate will take place on Tuesday evening and will last up to three hours, he said. The lawmakers plan to seize parliamentary time on Wednesday to try and pass legislation to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Brexit.