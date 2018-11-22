EU 27 leaders to endorse separate statement on Gibraltar on Sunday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The 27 European Union leaders on Sunday aim to endorse a separate declaration along with the Brexit package to cover fisheries, environmental standards and Gibraltar, EU diplomats said.

These three areas are outstanding in what will form a Brexit package put forward for the leaders’ approval on Sunday - a legal divorce treaty and a political declaration on EU-UK future ties.

The separate declaration would be a statement by the 27 remaining EU states only and would not be negotiated with Britain, the sources added.