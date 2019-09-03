UK PM Johnson loses majority in parliament after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his special advisor Dominic Cummings leave Downing Street in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month’s G7 summit.

“I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament,” he said in a statement.

“This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom.”