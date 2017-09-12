FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2017 / 11:36 AM / a month ago

Britain unconditionally committed to maintaining European security: official document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it was unconditionally committed to maintaining European security, in a document on Tuesday setting out details of the relationship it wants to have with the European Union after Brexit.

The document set out a number of areas where Britain wanted to maintain or deepen cooperation on security. It said the government could offer to continue “classified information exchange to support external action” with the EU, once negotiations with Brussels move on to future ties with the bloc.

“The UK is unconditionally committed to maintaining European security,” the paper said. “In tackling the diverse, changing threats we all face today, it is in the interests of both the EU and UK that we ensure cooperation on European security.”

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

