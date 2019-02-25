Britain facing prospect of Brexit delay, junior minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is facing the prospect of having to delay its exit from the European Union beyond March 29, a junior defence minister said on Monday.

“She (Prime Minister Theresa May) may get the necessary concessions and legal agreements concerning the (Irish) backstop. But ultimately the clock is ticking down,” Tobias Ellwood told BBC radio.

“If we cannot get this deal across the line, we are facing the prospect of having to extend.”