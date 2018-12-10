UK government takes formal step in parliament to delay vote on Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Monday formally delayed a planned vote in parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
Earlier May said she would defer the vote, which she had been set to lose, while she sought further reassurances from other EU leaders on the so-called Irish backstop.
One of her parliamentary enforcers, or whips, then took the formal steps, by announcing the debate on the deal would not continue immediately.
