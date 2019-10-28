World News
October 28, 2019 / 5:37 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

EU confirms Johnson approved January 31 Brexit delay, 24-hour countdown begins

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 28, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the European Union that he was accepting Brexit delay until Jan. 31, meaning the bloc would now start a 24-hour countdown process to formally approve the new date for divorce, a spokesman for the bloc said.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now confirmed the UK’s agreement to the Brexit flextension in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. The EU27 written procedure to formalize the decision will be launched soon,” said Tusk’s spokesman Preben Amann.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
