EU27 needs UK reply on three-month Brexit delay, then 24 hours for consensus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU member states will wait for Britain’s reply to its offer of a 3-month delay to Brexit before launching a “written procedure” whereby governments will have 24 hours to accept or reject the agreement reached by their envoys to Brussels on Monday.

“We can only launch the written procedure when we have the agreement of the U.K. government on the text,” said a senior EU official.

Two senior EU diplomats confirmed that the written procedure period agreed was 24 hours, effective from the time London accepts the offer of an extension for its departure from the European Union from Oct. 31 to Jan. 31.

“This will allow the decision to be formally adopted tomorrow,” a third diplomat said.