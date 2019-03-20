World News
March 20, 2019 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

British PM May will not request long delay to Brexit: Downing Street source

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will not request a long delay to Brexit and there is a case for giving parliament a little more time to agree a way forward, a Downing Street source said on Wednesday.

May “won’t be asking for a long extension,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “There is a case for giving parliament a bit more time to agree a way forward.”

“But the people of this country have been waiting nearly three years now,” the source said. “They are fed up with parliament’s failure to take a decision and the PM shares their frustration.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below