Three UK cabinet ministers back Brexit delay if May's plan voted down: report

Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Three British cabinet ministers have publicly indicated they could back plans to delay Brexit if hardline lawmakers vote down Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for a new deal with the European Union, The Sun newspaper reported.

Business minister Greg Clark, work and pensions minister Amber Rudd, and justice minister David Gauke signaled in a joint statement that they will side with rebels next week to stop Britain leaving without a divorce deal on March 29.

The ministers called on members of the European Research Group, formed by Conservative pro-Brexit lawmakers, to back the government’s deal or risk seeing Brexit delayed, according to the newspaper.