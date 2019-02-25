UK ministers will demand PM May delay Brexit if deal not approved by March 13: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - If British Prime Minister Theresa May cannot get a Brexit deal approved by parliament by March 13, ministers and lawmakers will demand she delay Brexit and rule out leaving without a deal, Sky News reported an unnamed minister as saying on Monday.

Earlier May, who has promised to bring back a vote on her divorce settlement to parliament by March 12, stepped up her warnings that delaying Brexit beyond the March 29 date set in law was no way to solve the impasse in parliament.