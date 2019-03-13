UK PM May: Britain could face long Brexit delay if no consensus found

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could face a long delay to Brexit if lawmakers cannot agree a way forward in coming days, Prime Minister Theresa May said after lawmakers voted to reject leaving the European Union without a deal in any circumstance.

“If the House finds a way in the coming days to support a deal, it would allow the government to seek a short, limited, technical extension to Article 50 ... Such a short technical extension is only likely to be on offer if we have a deal in place,” May told parliament.

“The House has to understand and accept that if it is not willing to support a deal in the coming days and - as it is not willing to support leaving without a deal on March 29 - then it is suggesting that there will need to be a much longer extension to Article 50,” she said, adding that the longer extension would mean Britain would undoubtedly have to take part in European Parliament elections in May.