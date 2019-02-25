UK PM May considers delaying Brexit deadline: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering a plan to delay Brexit and prevent the UK from leaving the European Union without a deal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

May is expected to let her Cabinet discuss extending the deadline beyond March 29 at a meeting on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, adding that May would then reveal the Cabinet’s conclusions in an announcement to parliament later in the day.

No final decision has been taken yet, Bloomberg said.