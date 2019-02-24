World News
February 24, 2019 / 10:22 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

UK PM May considers plan to delay Brexit by two months: The Telegraph

An Anti-Brexit protester is seen outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering a plan under which Britain's exit from the European Union would be delayed for up to two months, the Telegraph reported here on Sunday.

UK government officials have drawn up a series of options, which were circulated at the weekend, in a bid to avoid resignations by ministers determined to support a backbench bid to take a “no deal” Brexit off the table this week, according to the Telegraph.

Those options include making a formal request to Brussels to delay Brexit if May cannot secure a deal by March 12, the newspaper reported, without citing sources.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

